Marvel's 'Black Widow' Returns in First Trailer

Though fans have been mourning the loss of Natasha Romanoff since the events of Avengers: Endgame, she's back in the first trailer for Black Widow. Scarlett Johansson steps into her first solo film for the Russian spy, which she has played since 2010's Iron Man.
Cate Shortland directs Black Widow, which also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz. The trailer shows Romanoff returning to her roots and confronting her sister-like figure (Pugh) as well as the Red Guardian (Harbour) and an older Black Widow (Weisz).
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
The film takes place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.
Footage from the movie was shown earlier this year at Comic-Con in July as well as at D23 in August, where it was likened to a mix of Mission: Impossible and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.
"I feel like I'm in control of the destiny of this film, which gives me a lot more peace of mind," Johansson told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year of executive producing the film. "I know her better than anybody. What was her childhood like? What is her relationship to figures of authority? This character is gritty and multi-dimensional but has a lot of trauma and has led an unexamined life. In order to operate at this elite level, she has probably had to push away a lot of stuff."
Black Widow opens May 1, 2020.
