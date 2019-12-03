Marvel's 'Black Widow' Returns in First Trailer

The film takes place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Footage from the movie was shown earlier this year at Comic-Con in July as well as at D23 in August, where it was likened to a mix of Mission: Impossible and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

"I feel like I'm in control of the destiny of this film, which gives me a lot more peace of mind," Johansson told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year of executive producing the film. "I know her better than anybody. What was her childhood like? What is her relationship to figures of authority? This character is gritty and multi-dimensional but has a lot of trauma and has led an unexamined life. In order to operate at this elite level, she has probably had to push away a lot of stuff."

Black Widow opens May 1, 2020.