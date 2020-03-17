Disney Pushes Back 'Black Widow' Release Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Disney also pushed back the releases of Searchlight Pictures' The Personal History of David Copperfield, starring Dev Patel and originally set for May 8, and 20th Century's Amy Adams-starrer Woman in the Window (originally set for May 15) from the calendar; future dates are to be determined.

Movie theaters are rapidly closing across the United States, especially in areas where cases of COVID-19 are proliferating. On Monday, Regal Cinemas and AMC Theatres, two of the nation's biggest theater chains alongside Cinemark, said all theaters will shut indefinitely. AMC said the closure could be between six to 12 weeks, severely impacting the film business and box office.

Black Widow is the latest studio release to be pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Universal moved the ninth Fast & Furious film from May this year to April 2021, while Paramount delayed the release of A Quiet Place Part II just eight days before its scheduled release, as well as the Issa Rae-starring comedy The Lovebirds and Blue Story.

Disney still has Artemis Fowl scheduled for May 29 and Pixar's Soul for June 19.