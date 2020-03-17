HEAT VISION

Disney Pushes Back 'Black Widow' Release Amid Coronavirus Concerns

by Mia Galuppo
The Marvel movie was set to hit theaters in North America on May 1.
'Black Widow'   |   Walt Disney Studios
The Marvel movie was set to hit theaters in North America on May 1.

Disney is pushing the release of Marvel stand-alone Black Widow amid growing concerns around the coronavirus. 

The movie, which was set to hit theaters in North America on May 1, has been pushed to an undetermined future date. It is the long-awaited stand-alone on Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow superhero that also stars Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz. 

Heat Vision breakdown

Disney also pushed back the releases of Searchlight Pictures' The Personal History of David Copperfield, starring Dev Patel and originally set for May 8, and 20th Century's Amy Adams-starrer Woman in the Window (originally set for May 15) from the calendar; future dates are to be determined.

Movie theaters are rapidly closing across the United States, especially in areas where cases of COVID-19 are proliferating. On Monday, Regal Cinemas and AMC Theatres, two of the nation's biggest theater chains alongside Cinemark, said all theaters will shut indefinitely. AMC said the closure could be between six to 12 weeks, severely impacting the film business and box office. 

Black Widow is the latest studio release to be pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Universal moved the ninth Fast & Furious film from May this year to April 2021, while Paramount delayed the release of A Quiet Place Part II just eight days before its scheduled release, as well as the Issa Rae-starring comedy The Lovebirds and Blue Story.

Disney still has Artemis Fowl scheduled for May 29 and Pixar's Soul for June 19. 

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Jared Leto Emerges From 12-Day Meditation Retreat to Find "Mind-Blowing" Coronavirus Pandemic
    by Ryan Parker
  2. 'Shang-Chi' Director Tests Negative for COVID-19
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Graeme McMillan
  5. by Katie Kilkenny, Pamela McClintock
LATEST NEWS
1.
Amid Virus Crisis, Theater Owners Say Moviegoing "Will Return to Normal"
by Erik Hayden
2.
L.A. Fitness Community Goes Virtual After Coronavirus Gym Ban
by Lindsay Weinberg
3.
Coronavirus: Shuttered U.K Cinema Chains May Not Be Able to Make Insurance Claims
by Alex Ritman
4.
Disney Pushes Back 'Black Widow' Release Amid Coronavirus Concerns
by Mia Galuppo
5.
'Westworld' Opens Season 3 With Smaller, Streaming-Heavy Audience
by Rick Porter