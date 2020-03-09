HEAT VISION

'Black Widow' Releases Final Action-Packed Trailer

by Ryan Parker
The Marvel Studios film is due in theaters May 1.
'Black Widow'   |   Screengrab
The Marvel Studios film is due in theaters May 1.

The final trailer for Black Widow dropped Monday, and it features nearly three minutes of eye-popping action. 

The Marvel Studios film starring Scarlett Johansson, from director Cate Shortland, takes place in between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. The film also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz.

Heat Vision breakdown

The final trailer gives audiences a better idea about the film's plot and villain. 

"At some point, we all have to choose between what the world wants you to be and who you are," reads the description with the trailer. 

Black Widow is due in theaters May 1. 

Watch the final trailer below. 

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Eight Female Game Devs Reflect on Breaking Into the Industry, Overcoming "Negative Stereotypes"
    by Trilby Beresford
  2. What Pixar's 'Onward' Is Missing
    by Josh Spiegel
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Mia Galuppo
  3. by Borys Kit
  4. by Ryan Parker
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
Release of Gerrymandering Doc 'Slay the Dragon' Delayed Amid Coronavirus Concerns
by Hilary Lewis
2.
Entertainment Stocks Hit 52-Week Lows Amid Latest Coronavirus Market Drop
by Georg Szalai
3.
'The Plot Against America': TV Review
by Daniel Fienberg
4.
Twitter Inks $1B Investment Deal With Elliot Management, Silver Lake
by Etan Vlessing
5.
'Black Widow' Releases Final Action-Packed Trailer
by Ryan Parker