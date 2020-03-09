'Black Widow' Releases Final Action-Packed Trailer
The final trailer for Black Widow dropped Monday, and it features nearly three minutes of eye-popping action.
The Marvel Studios film starring Scarlett Johansson, from director Cate Shortland, takes place in between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. The film also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz.
Heat Vision breakdown
The final trailer gives audiences a better idea about the film's plot and villain.
"At some point, we all have to choose between what the world wants you to be and who you are," reads the description with the trailer.
Black Widow is due in theaters May 1.
Watch the final trailer below.
- Ryan Parker
- ryan.parker@thr.com
- @theryanparker
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
-
by Josh Spiegel
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-
-
-