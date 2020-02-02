'Black Widow' Suits Up for the Super Bowl With New Trailer

The release of Black Widow pays off a long-lasting promise on behalf of Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, who had teased the project all the way back in 2014 and periodically from that point forward, so often that fans believed it would be the first Marvel movie with a solo female lead before the announcement of 2019’s Captain Marvel.

Black Widow marks the Marvel debut of director Cate Shortland (Berlin Syndrome, Lore). The movie will be released May 1.

Watch the trailer below.