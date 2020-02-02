'Black Widow' Suits Up for the Super Bowl With New Trailer
Black Widow brought some Marvel Studios energy to Super Bowl weekend.
Black Widow opens one year after audiences saw the death of Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. The movie takes place in between 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and will show Black Widow returning to Russia on a mission that forces her to confront her past — as well as certain figures Marvel fans are likely to be familiar with, including the Red Guardian (David Harbour), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), all of whom may hold the key to the future of the MCU’s Russia moving forward.
Heat Vision breakdown
The release of Black Widow pays off a long-lasting promise on behalf of Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, who had teased the project all the way back in 2014 and periodically from that point forward, so often that fans believed it would be the first Marvel movie with a solo female lead before the announcement of 2019’s Captain Marvel.
Black Widow marks the Marvel debut of director Cate Shortland (Berlin Syndrome, Lore). The movie will be released May 1.
Watch the trailer below.
“You don’t know everything about me.”— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 3, 2020
Watch the Big Game spot for Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow, in theaters May 1. pic.twitter.com/cFJWIDeGiu
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Aaron Couch
-
by Aaron Couch
-
-
by Richard Newby
-
-
by Richard Newby
-
by Richard Newby