HEAT VISION

'Black Widow' Suits Up for the Super Bowl With New Trailer

by Graeme McMillan
The Marvel Studios film opens May 1.
Screengrab
The Marvel Studios film opens May 1.

Black Widow brought some Marvel Studios energy to Super Bowl weekend.

Black Widow opens one year after audiences saw the death of Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. The movie takes place in between 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and will show Black Widow returning to Russia on a mission that forces her to confront her past — as well as certain figures Marvel fans are likely to be familiar with, including the Red Guardian (David Harbour), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), all of whom may hold the key to the future of the MCU’s Russia moving forward.

Heat Vision breakdown

The release of Black Widow pays off a long-lasting promise on behalf of Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, who had teased the project all the way back in 2014 and periodically from that point forward, so often that fans believed it would be the first Marvel movie with a solo female lead before the announcement of 2019’s Captain Marvel.

Black Widow marks the Marvel debut of director Cate Shortland (Berlin Syndrome, Lore). The movie will be released May 1.

Watch the trailer below.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Mulan' Super Bowl Trailer Brings on the Action
    by Aaron Couch
  2. 'Top Gun: Maverick' Ad Jets Into the Super Bowl
    by Aaron Couch
View All
  1. by Ryan Parker
  2. by Richard Newby
  3. by Aaron Couch
  4. by Richard Newby
  5. by Richard Newby
LATEST NEWS
1.
'Black Widow' Suits Up for the Super Bowl With New Trailer
by Graeme McMillan
2.
Super Bowl: Demi Lovato Delivers Powerful National Anthem Performance
by Evan Real
3.
NFL Honors Kobe Bryant and Daughter With Super Bowl 2020 Preshow Tribute
by Abbey White
4.
Super Bowl: Gospel Singer Yolanda Adams and the Children's Choir Perform 'America the Beautiful'
by Christy Piña
5.
DJ Khaled, Pitbull Perform Energized Sets During Super Bowl 2020 Pre-Show
by Abbey White