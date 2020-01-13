Marvel's 'Black Widow' Offers New Look
Scarlett Johansson began the day by landing two acting Oscar nominations, and she is ending it with a new look at Black Widow, her upcoming Marvel Studios standalone.
The special look aired Monday night on ESPN.
Heat Vision breakdown
Black Widow, from director Cate Shortland, takes place in between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. The film also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz.
"I feel like I'm in control of the destiny of this film, which gives me a lot more peace of mind," Johansson told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019 of executive producing the film. "I know her better than anybody. What was her childhood like? What is her relationship to figures of authority? This character is gritty and multidimensional but has a lot of trauma and has led an unexamined life. In order to operate at this elite level, she has probably had to push away a lot of stuff."
Black Widow opens May 1, 2020.
- Aaron Couch
- aaron.couch@thr.com
- @AaronCouch
