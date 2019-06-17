The World of 'Blade Runner 2019' Debuts in New Trailer (Exclusive)

The world of the Replicants is just one month away, with Titan Comics’ Blade Runner 2019 debuting next month. To mark its upcoming release, Heat Vision can exclusively reveal the trailer for the comic book title, which is the first in a series of projects created with Alcon Entertainment.

The series, written by Blade Runner 2049 screenwriter Michael Green and long-term collaborator Mike Johnson, will run 12 issues and follow a veteran Blade Runner, Ash, as she takes on a new case: The search for the missing family of a billionaire with connections to the Tyrells, whose disappearance may be connected to rogue Replicants.

Art for the series comes from Andres Guinaldo, with covers for the first issue coming from Guinaldo, John Royle, Syd Mead and Artgerm. Preview pages from the first issue, including Artgerm’s cover, can be seen below.

Blade Runner 2019 will launch July 17.