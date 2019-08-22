HEAT VISION

'Blades of Glory' Filmmakers Tackling Sci-Fi Adventure 'Distant' for Amblin (Exclusive)

by Borys Kit
Brian Kavanaugh-Jones ('Midnight Special'), Fred Berger ('La La Land') and Anna Halberg ('Extinction') are producing.
Josh Gordon and Will Speck   |   Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Brian Kavanaugh-Jones ('Midnight Special'), Fred Berger ('La La Land') and Anna Halberg ('Extinction') are producing.

Will Speck and Josh Gordon are heading into deep outer space.

The directing duo, perhaps best known for comedies such as Blades of Glory and Office Christmas Party, have signed on to direct Distant, a comedic sci-fi adventure from Amblin Partners.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Midnight Special), Fred Berger (La La Land) and Anna Halberg (Extinction) are producing.

Written by Spenser Cohen as a spec script, the story centers on an asteroid miner who crash-lands on an alien planet. Running out of oxygen and hunted by creatures, he is forced to cross harsh terrain to find the only other known survivor, a woman trapped in her escape pod.

Speck and Gordon will also serve as executive producers, along with Jonathan Rothbart and Matthew Hirsch. Kevin Vafi will co-produce.

Jeb Brody, Amblin Partners' co-president of production, and creative executive John Buderwitz will oversee for the studio.

Speck and Gordon made their feature directing debut with the skating comedy starring Will Ferrell and Jon Heder, made by Amblin's precursor, DreamWorks Studios. They also directed comedy The Switch, which starred Jason Bateman and Jennifer Aniston, reteaming with the actors several years later for Office Christmas Party.

They are currently developing a series for Hulu based on the Marvel character Hit Monkey.

The duo is repped by CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. How 'Spider-Man' Divorce Shows Ugly Side of Fandom
    by Richard Newby
  2. 'Lifeformed' Comic Short Drops Ahead of Graphic Novel (Exclusive)
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Trilby Beresford
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Graeme McMillan
  5. by Ryan Parker
LATEST NEWS
1.
AMC Theatres Lays Off 35 Corporate Staffers Amid Restructuring
by Paul Bond
2.
Jennifer Lopez's 'Hustlers' Tracking for Strong $24M Debut
by Pamela McClintock
3.
'Blades of Glory' Filmmakers Tackling Sci-Fi Adventure 'Distant' for Amblin (Exclusive)
by Borys Kit
4.
'Access Hollywood' Goes Live, Adds Companion Show
by Rick Porter
5.
Lionsgate Nabs Hilary Swank's Noir Thriller 'Fatale'
by Etan Vlessing