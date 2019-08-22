'Blades of Glory' Filmmakers Tackling Sci-Fi Adventure 'Distant' for Amblin (Exclusive)

Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Midnight Special), Fred Berger (La La Land) and Anna Halberg (Extinction) are producing.

Written by Spenser Cohen as a spec script, the story centers on an asteroid miner who crash-lands on an alien planet. Running out of oxygen and hunted by creatures, he is forced to cross harsh terrain to find the only other known survivor, a woman trapped in her escape pod.

Speck and Gordon will also serve as executive producers, along with Jonathan Rothbart and Matthew Hirsch. Kevin Vafi will co-produce.

Jeb Brody, Amblin Partners' co-president of production, and creative executive John Buderwitz will oversee for the studio.

Speck and Gordon made their feature directing debut with the skating comedy starring Will Ferrell and Jon Heder, made by Amblin's precursor, DreamWorks Studios. They also directed comedy The Switch, which starred Jason Bateman and Jennifer Aniston, reteaming with the actors several years later for Office Christmas Party.

They are currently developing a series for Hulu based on the Marvel character Hit Monkey.

The duo is repped by CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein.