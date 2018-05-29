Paramount Teams With Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil for Sci-Fi Action Comedy (Exclusive)

'Shanghai Noon' sequel writers Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley are behind the pitch.

Paramount has picked up a sci-fi action comedy pitch from Mortal Media, the banner of the NBA's Blake Griffin and NFL's Ryan Kalil.

The untitled feature hails from duo Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley, who penned MGM's proposed Shanghai Noon sequel, Shanghai Dawn, and put together the pitch with the Detroit Pistons forward and Carolina Panthers center.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the project is shaping up to be the first original feature being developed by the shingle. Mortal is developing a reboot of Disney's Rocketeer (1991) that will be headlined by a black female character and a White Men Can't Jump remake from Black-ish creator Kenya Barris at Fox.

Buchsbaum and Riley, who are repped by WME, Mosaic and McKuin Frankel, are also developing animated series Fairfax with Amazon.

Mortal is represented by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.