Blake Lively's 'Rhythm Section' Pushed Back From February to Thanksgiving

The Paramount release was forced to suspend production in December 2017 when the actress suffered a hand injury.

Paramount Pictures is pushing back the release of Rhythm Section, the female-fronted spy thriller starring Blake Lively and Jude Law. The film had previously been scheduled for release Feb. 22 although the studio had not yet begun to send out trailers for it. It is now set for a wide release Nov. 22.

Directed by Reed Morano, the film began production in Dublin in December 2017, but production was suspended when Lively suffered a hand injury while doing a stunt. Production resumed in Spain in June 2018.

In the film, written by Mark Burnell and based on his novel of the same name, Lively plays a woman who embarks on an international hunt, taking on the identity of an assassin, to discover who was responsible for a plane crash that killed her family and to bring them to justice.

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are producing through their Eon banner, which is also home to the James Bond movies, with financing from Global Road.