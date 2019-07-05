BloodList to Release Asia Edition (Exclusive)

Marsh, who joined Brillstein Entertainment Partners last November and took the BloodList brand with her, said the company was looking to expand the list into Asia with an eye on converting it into a film and television production entity in the region as well.

“Asian horror has always pushed limits. BloodList Asia is something we’re playing with because horror is a genre that travels well internationally," said Marsh. "We’re working with Korean producer [Sam Ha of Bound Entertainment] who has intimate knowledge of the Korean film industry.”

At Bifan, Marsh has been taking on the role of mentor/advisor at the event’s NAFF Fantastic Film School for emerging genre film talent. She has been surrounded by like-minded individuals at a festival that bills itself as the Asia’s largest showcase for genre filmmakers, and the enthusiasts who follow them religiously. It comes with a 288-film programme full of all that’s weird and wonderful from the region, and beyond.

“I have always been a fan of Asian horror” said Marsh who interned with Japanese horror king Taka Ichise (The Ring) at his company OZLA while still in college.

“We want to work with more international genre filmmakers who infuse their work with influences from their country and culture to explore their local mythology and superstitions. That was one of the incentives for me in coming out here," she said.

She added: "Working at Bifan has meant meeting 25 emerging filmmakers from around the world. It’s about finding those filmmakers whose work can mix their indie and commercial sensibilities to bring something new to the horror genre.”

Marsh began producing the BloodList in 2009, providing the industry with an annual list of the most popular unproduced screenplays and pilots from the likes of the horror, thriller, sci-fi and dark comedy genres.

Among the features to emerge from the list are The Shallows, The Black Coat's Daughter, The Voices, Before I Wake and the Oscar-nominated Arrival. Overall around 23 percent of the scripts listed have gone on to be produced. The brand also includes the Fresh Blood Initiative which gives unrepresented scriptwriters a chance to submit work which is then considered as part of the annual list’s Fresh Blood section.

When she moved to Brillstein, Marsh brought her entire roster of writer and director clients including Peter Hoare (Down Under Cover) Ira Madison (KEEP IT!), Axelle Carolyn and Jeff Howard (Haunting of Hill House).

"We’re looking to keep things manageable in the beginning, and grow organically" Marsh said about Brillstein's current BloodList related slate. She is currently executive producer on the Hulu horror series Light as a Feather, which just wrapped its second season. “We have financing for one film, and are underway on a second with others in development," she added.