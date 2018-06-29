Vin Diesel's 'Bloodshot' Adds Johannes Haukur Johannesson to Cast

The Icelandic actor, who has also appeared in 'Game of Thrones,' has scored a role in the Valiant Comics adaptation.

Icelandic actor Johannes Haukur Johannesson is joining the cast of the Vin Diesel movie, Bloodshot, which is scheduled to begin shooting for Sony Pictures in July.

He joins a lineup that, in addition to Diesel, includes Eiza Gonzalez, Michael Sheen, Sam Heughan, Talulah Riley and Alex Hernandez.

Neal H. Moritz is producing and will be reteaming with Diesel, who stars in the Fast and Furious franchise, which Moritz produces.

Dave Wilson, who is partnered with Deadpool director Tim Miller at Blur Studio, is directing Bloodshot, based on the Valiant Comics series, about a former soldier who is given the power to regenerate.

Johannes — who’s played Lem Lemoncloak in Game of Thrones and appeared in such films as Atomic Blonde and Noah— will next be seen in Albert Hughes’ Alpha, which Sony is releasing Aug. 17, and in the Netflix series The Innocents, premiering Aug. 24.

He is repped by Crimson Media, Independent Talent Group (U.K.) and attorney Lev Ginsburg.