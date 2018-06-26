Evolved Predator Featured in Bloody New Trailer

Shane Black, who appeared in the 1987 original 'Predator' film, is in the director's chair for the new sci-fi installment.

A new trailer for The Predator was released Tuesday — and it is bloody intense.

The second preview for the upcoming Fox film gives better insight into the plot, which includes an "evolved" alien hunter more savage than anything yet seen in the sci-fi franchise.

The latest adventure stars Trevante Rhodes, Sterling K. Brown, Boyd Holbrook, Jacob Tremblay, Olivia Munn and Keegan-Michael Key.

The latest trailer shows the film will likely be a hard R with both brutal violence and language. The franchise has yo-yoed between R and PG-13.

Black co-wrote The Predator with Fred Dekker.

Fox will release The Predator on Sept. 14.