Blumhouse, Ryan Murphy Team for Stephen King Adaptation 'Mr. Harrigan’s Phone' for Netflix

John Lee Hancock, the filmmaker behind The Blind Side and Saving Mr. Banks, has been tapped to write and direct.

Carla Hacken will produce along with Murphy and Blum, with Blumhouse Television’s Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold exec producing.

Blumhouse is readying for production on a remake of another King property, Firestarter, for Universal. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone marks the streamer's fourth King project, following Gerald’s Game, 1922 and In the Tall Grass.

Hancock, who is repped by CAA and Del Shaw, wrote the Mark Wahlberg action film Infinite and most recently directed the Denzel Washington detective thriller The Little Things.

King is repped by Paradigm and Gang Tyre.