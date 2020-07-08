Blumhouse's 'Forever Purge' and 'Halloween Kills' Delay Release to 2021 Amid Pandemic

David Gordon Green's Halloween Kills, a follow up to his blockbuster 2018 revival, is also being pushed into 2021. Its release is being delayed almost a year, from Oct. 16, 2020 to Oct. 15, 2021. Green once again directed from a script he wrote with Scott Teems and Danny McBride. Executive producers include John Carpenter and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Halloween Ends, the third outing in the revived franchise from Miramax, Blumhouse and Trancas International Films, is likewise seeing its release being pushed back almost a year, from Oct. 15, 2021 to Oct. 14, 2022.

Separately, Universal, MGM and Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions announced that director Nia DaCosta's Candyman adaptation is shifting its release slightly, from Sept. 25, 2020 to Oct. 16, 2020. The film was made in association with Bron Creative. The screenplay is from Peele, Win Rosenfeld and DaCosta.

On Thursday, Halloween creator Carpenter shared new footage from Halloween Kills along with the news that the film would be screened in IMAX when it opens.