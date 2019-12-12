Bob Iger Planning to Meet With Martin Scorsese Over Marvel Comments

Iger then said that his and Scorsese's representatives were planning a meeting between himself and the Irishman director.

This is only the latest installment in the ongoing saga over Scorsese's remark that Marvel movies are "not cinema." Filmmakers including Kevin Feige, James Gunn and Joss Whedon have all defended the studio for which they have made films, while Iger has previously weighed in in an interview with BBC Radio. "I don't think he's ever seen a Marvel film," he said. "Anyone who has seen a Marvel film could not in all truth make that statement."

The protracted saga has continued as Scorsese has been defended by other filmmakers, including directors Jon Favreau and Francis Ford Coppola, who called Marvel movies "despicable." Meanwhile, Scorsese has stood by his remarks, while speaking at the London Film Festival and in a New York Times opinion story. In the latter, the director said that today's filmmaking is "market-researched, audience-tested, vetted, modified, revetted and remodified until they’re ready for consumption."

Scorsese's latest film doesn't seem to be taking a hit from the pro-Marvel contingent: Netflix said on Monday that it had been viewed by 26 million households within its first four weeks.