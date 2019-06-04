'Bond 25' Accident Leaves Crewmember Injured, Pinewood Stage Damaged

Bond 25 has suffered yet another setback, following a major accident on set at Pinewood Studios in the U.K.

According to a statement from the official James Bond Twitter account, a controlled explosion went wrong, resulting in damage to the exterior of the famed 007 stage at the iconic studio. While it claimed there were no injuries on set, it did report that a crewmember outside the stage had suffered a "minor injury."

During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage. There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury. pic.twitter.com/8O9tOgwMYK — James Bond (@007) June 4, 2019

The Sun newspaper claimed that crew were testing a stunt involving a fireball in a laboratory when the incident took place.

"There were three huge explosions and it’s blown part of the Bond stage roof off and some wall panels off the stage," a source told the paper. "There were three loud explosions, one after another, and a member of the crew was lying on the floor outside the building injured."

The news lands just weeks after 007 himself Daniel Craig reportedly damaged ankle ligaments while shooting in Jamaica, with production cancelled for a week as he underwent surgery.

Cary Joji Fukunaga helms the latest Bond instalment, having stepped in to replace outgoing director Danny Boyle in 2018. The lineup, which was unveiled in April, sees Rami Malek cast as the main villain, while Ben Whishaw will return as Q. Also, Lea Seydoux will reprise her role from 2015's Spectre as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Naomie Harris will return as Miss Moneypenny and Ralph Fiennes will be back as M.

The film's plot begins with Bond enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service. But his peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading 007 onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.