'Bond 25': First Look at Upcoming 007 Film

The footage is some much-needed positive news for a production that has been plagued with issues.

Fans of 007 got their first look at the upcoming James Bond film, which is for the moment dubbed Bond 25.

The minute-long footage teased on Tuesday was a mixture of the film and behind-the-scenes moments.

"On set with #Bond25: Jamaica. Check out director Cary Fukunaga, Daniel Craig (James Bond #007), @jfreewright (Felix Leiter) and @LashanaLynch (Nomi) in this behind the scenes look at our recent Caribbean filming," the 007 Twitter account shared.

Just over the weekend, a 49-year-old man was charged with allegedly hiding a camera in a woman's bathroom on set at Pinewood Studios. It is unclear how the suspect is involved with either the untitled 007 film or Studios, if at all.

Before that, star Daniel Craig had to undergo minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained while filming in May.

Then in early June, a controlled explosion went wrong, resulting in damage to the exterior of the famed 007 stage at the iconic studio. Officials claimed there were no injuries on set, but the verified movie Twitter account did report that a crewmember outside the stage had suffered a "minor injury."

Bond 25 is set to bow April 8, 2020, domestically through MGM's United Artists and Annapurna.

