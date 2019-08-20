HEAT VISION

'Bond 25' Title Revealed

by Ryan Parker
The film is due in theaters April 2020.
The new James Bond film has a title.

It was revealed Tuesday that the 25th installment of the classic spy series will go by the name No Time to Die.

"In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology," according to the plot synopsis from MGM. 

The title reveal comes months after some footage of the film was released in an effort to combat the bad news that has dogged the production.

First, star Daniel Craig had to undergo minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained while filming in May.

Then, in early June, a controlled explosion went wrong, resulting in damage to the exterior of the famed 007 stage at the iconic studio. Officials claimed there were no injuries on set, but the verified movie Twitter account did report that a crewmember outside the stage had suffered a "minor injury."

Then, in late June, a 49-year-old man was charged with allegedly hiding a camera in a woman's bathroom on set at Pinewood Studios. It remains unclear how the suspect is involved with either the 007 film or studios, if at all.

The minute-long footage previously teased was a mixture of the film and behind-the-scenes moments.

"On set with #Bond25: Jamaica. Check out director Cary Fukunaga, Daniel Craig (James Bond #007), @jfreewright (Felix Leiter) and @LashanaLynch (Nomi) in this behind the scenes look at our recent Caribbean filming," the 007 Twitter account shared.

No Time to Die is due in theaters in April 2020.

