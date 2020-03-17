From 'Bond' to 'Mulan': All the Films Delayed Due to Coronavirus

Major U.S. cities and moviegoing markets across the globe began to roll out protective measures prohibiting gatherings that exceeded anywhere from 50 to 250 persons. Subsequently, AMC theaters are closed across the country for 12 weeks, Regal Theaters announced an indefinite closure of its theaters and other smaller chains like Alamo Drafthouse and Cinemark have announced their own closures.

See a list of nationwide releases that have been delayed below, listed in order of original release date.

A Quiet Place Part II Paramount pushed the follow-up to the John Krasinski-directed thriller from Friday, but has yet to announce a new release date.

Mulan Disney postponed the March 27 release of its highly anticipated live-action movie. The studio has not yet announced a new date.

The New Mutants The long-delayed X-Men movie was due out April 3 via 20th Century Studios, but was pushed by Disney to a yet-to-be announced date later this year.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway Sony pushed back the April 3 release to Aug. 7 in the U.S.

The Lovebirds The April 3 release of the Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani-starring comedy has been postponed. Paramount has yet to announce a new date.

Trolls World Tour Universal announced that the pic will be available on VOD the same day it was set to hit theaters, April 10.

No Time to Die MGM postponed the U.S. release of the latest James Bond movie from April 10 to Nov. 25.

Antlers The Guillermo Del Toro-produced thriller was set for an April 17 release via Searchlight Pictures. Disney has yet to announce a new date.

Antebellum The Janelle Monae-starrer was pushed from its April 24 release and will remain undated by Lionsgate for the time being.

Black Widow The Marvel stand-alone was due out May 1 via Disney and has now been pushed to an undetermined future date.

Run The follow-up from the Searching team is being pulled from its May 8 release. Lionsgate has yet to choose a new date.

The Personal History of David Copperfield The Searchlight Pictures titles starring Dev Patel was originally set to bow May 8. Disney has yet to determine a new release date.

Spiral Lionsgate will no longer release the Chris Rock-fronted Saw installment on May 15; a new date has not been determined.

Woman in the Window 20th Century's thriller starring Amy Adams was originally set for May 15. Disney has yet to determine a new release date.

F9 The ninth film in the Universal franchise has been pushed from its May 22 date by one year to April 2, 2021.