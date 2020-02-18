Boom! Studios' 'Alienated' Rushed Back to Press for Surprise Third Printing

The first printing of the first issue sold out a week ahead of its official release date, pushing Boom! to announce a second printing with an in-store date of March 3, to feature new cover artwork from Wildgoose. Now Boom! has announced that the entire run of that second printing has been snatched up by retailers, pushing the issue to a third print, to appear in stores March 18.

“The outpouring of enthusiasm and excitement for this fresh new original series only continues to grow, so we are very proud to announce a third printing of Alienated No. 1 for all the fans out there,” Filip Sablik, president, publishing and marketing, said in a statement. “Make sure you don’t miss out on this Simon Spurrier and Chris Wildgoose original that weaves the best elements of science fiction and horror to bring this intriguing story to life in a captivating series!”

The success of Alienated follows a similar sales trajectory for Boom! titles Once and Future and Something Is Killing the Children, both of which launched with issues that went through multiple printings.