Disney Artist Penning Memoir 'I Moved to Los Angeles to Work in Animation'

It’s one thing to have a dream career, and another thing altogether to make it happen, as Natalie Nourigat shares in her upcoming graphic novel memoir, I Moved to Los Angeles to Work in Animation. Boom! Studios will publish the work later this year.

Part autobiography, part-how-to guide, the book follows Nourigat’s move from Portland, Oregon to Los Angeles, and her journey from work as an acclaimed cartoonist and illustrator to her dream job of working in animation — a journey that wasn’t necessarily the easiest.

Nourigat — now a storyboard artist at Walt Disney Animation — calls the book a collection of “all the things I wish I had known while I was trying to break in."

“I set out to make a friendly, practical guidebook relaying what I have learned thus-far so that other people can be empowered with more concrete information about salaries, career paths, studio cultures, how to meet other artists, what to put in a storyboard portfolio, and much more," she said in a statement. "I’m thrilled to release this story as a graphic novel with the potential to reach readers considering big career moves of their own, and hope it’ll help make those decisions easier."

Editor Shannon Watters added, “As someone who spent her entire youth and the timid beginnings of her adult life staring hard at the animation industry with yearning in my heart, I Moved to Los Angeles to Work in Animation would have blown my mind with joy as a young creative. Tally’s part-memoir, part-how-to would have been one of my favorite books, and I know that the unique blend of concrete advice, humor, and personal experience will make it a must-have for anyone who has ever dreamed of a career in animation.”

The book will be released digitally and in print this December.