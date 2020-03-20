'Faithless' Comic to Return in 2021 For Third and Final Chapter

“There had to be three,” Azzarello said in a statement about the third and final series. “It’s a magic number.”

“I love this cast of characters and watching Faith grow into her own by claiming her power, her sexuality, and her autonomy is—at its core—so relatable,” added Sierra Hahn, Boom! executive editor. “It takes time, experience, and travails before truly knowing what you’re made of. Brian and Maria give us the raw, unadulterated adventure.”

The story continues with the first issue of the second Faithless series, which sees Faith and her lovers Poppy and Louis travel to Turin in Italy as her power grows, unaware of the price she’ll have to pay for her new position in the magical sphere. The first issue was originally scheduled to be released April 22, although the release schedule may be shifted as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Covers for the first issue, by Llovet and Kris Anka, are below.