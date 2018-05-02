Boom! Studios Hires Jeanine Schaefer as Executive Editor

Bringing the former Marvel and DC editor on board is the first in a number of personnel shifts coming for the comic book publisher.

Los Angeles-based Boom! Studios is expanding with the addition of Jeanine Schaefer in the newly created role of executive editor, the publisher announced Wednesday.

The former DC and Marvel editor, who has recently worked as an independent editor on a number of titles including Image Comics’ Motor Crush and Boom!’s own Jonesy, will report directly to editor-in-chief Matt Gagnon and oversee what Boom! is describing as “a new, yet-to-be-revealed line of titles” at the company.

“I’m so excited to join Boom! Studios right now, as they take the next step in their growth as a progressive voice in comics,” Schaefer said in a statement, adding that the company’s “mission and outlook, their dedication to partnering with creators to expand the scope of comics and the breadth of their readership are all vital to the health of the industry.”

According to Boom!, Schaefer’s hiring is the first in a number of personnel changes within the publisher, coming less than a year after 20th Century Fox acquired what was described as “a significant minority stake” in the company.