Boom! Studios Launching 'Alienated' Comic Series

“I always wondered what would've happened if E.T. had been befriended by someone a little less...nice,” Spurrier said in a statement. “Someone with issues. Someone with rage and uncertainty and insecurity and big ideas, waiting to be tested. A teenager, basically. Or better yet, three of them. Then again, I always wondered what would've happened if E.T. himself had been a bit more, y'know. Alien. As in: ineffably strange. And terrifying.”

The series is, he said, “my take on the classic coming-of-age high school tale, by which I mean it's got as much vicious toxicity about it as it has awkwardness and heart.”

The series will be illustrated by Wildgoose, whose work has previously appeared in DC’s Batman: Nightwalker and Gotham Academy; he called the book “a dream team project,” and teased, “I think it’s a story that will pull on your heartstrings and make you laugh, with a nice bit of cosmic horror thrown in for good measure—all wrapped in a high school drama. It's quite the mix!”

Alienated will launch in February 2020.