Boom! Studios Partners with Startup ComicHub for 'Once & Future'

Indie comic publisher Boom! Studios and comic store retailer software provider ComicHub have announced a new partnership in support of the upcoming Boom! series Once & Future.

As part of the deal, Boom! will use the ComicHub platform to directly promote the new series to comic store retailers, with retailers who are part of Boom!’s “Boom! Guarantee” retailer program being offered a $100 discount to sign up to the ComicHub platform if they’re not already using it.

ComicHub, which launched earlier this year, is a platform offering tools — including retailer point of sales systems, publisher portals and a customer-facing app intended to help fans keep track of current and upcoming purchases. It is intended to bridge the gap between publishers, retailers and readers.

“Our mission with ComicHub is to not only supply comics retailers with modern information tools to manage and promote their stores, but to also engage publishers in the information management for stores, marketing to promote directly to buying customers, and to provide transparency in the sell-through information flow,” ComicHub head of sales, Atom! Freeman, said in a statement about the new partnership. “In Boom! Studios, we found a partner who values both the conduit of information to retailers and fans and the insight into how their books are actually being sold.”

“The combination of Boom!’s Guarantee program, the best returnability program in the industry, and ComicHub is potentially game-changing by allowing us to reduce risk for our retail partners and help them sell through their inventory of Once & Future for even greater success,” added Filip Sablik, Boom!’s president of publishing & marketing.

Announced in February, Once & Future sees creators Kieron Gillen and Dan Mora offer their take on Arthurian myth in a contemporary mix of supernatural adventure, romance and horror. The series is scheduled to launch August 14.