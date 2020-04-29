Boom! Studios Sets 'Day One Retailer Support Program' for Comic Stores

The program will also offer affiliate sales opportunities through Simon & Schuster, Ingram and Bookshop.org, allowing retailers the opportunity to earn revenue through online sales even before physical stores reopen, and participation in targeted advertising and paid promotional programs.

"We know that comic shops will reopen their doors soon on the schedule that's right for them, so our Day One Retailer Support Service Program is built to provide each one with everything they need to make that first day incredibly successful," Filip Sablik, president of publishing and marketing for Boom! said in a statement accompanying the announcement of the program.

He went on, "This new program allows retailers to not only receive the new comics they need to drive much-needed business every week beginning May 20, but also arms them to stock up on their best-selling books right now in advance of their day one at industry-best discount levels with absolutely no risk and begin generating revenue before they reopen."

Diamond Comic Distributors will begin shipping new product to stores May 20. More information about Boom!'s Day One program will be sent to retailers in the coming weeks.