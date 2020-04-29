Boom! Studios Sets 'Day One Retailer Support Program' for Comic Stores
On Tuesday, distribution company Diamond Comics Distributors set a May target for restarting deliveries to stores, and the comic book industry is slowly setting about the matter of restarting. Boom! Studios has announced a new plan to support retailers as they get back to work.
The Day One Retailer Support Service Program will extend existing discounts through mid-May and offer full returnability on unsold material through late August, in addition to making rare variant cover editions of existing titles available for retailers to use as they see fit.
Heat Vision breakdown
The program will also offer affiliate sales opportunities through Simon & Schuster, Ingram and Bookshop.org, allowing retailers the opportunity to earn revenue through online sales even before physical stores reopen, and participation in targeted advertising and paid promotional programs.
"We know that comic shops will reopen their doors soon on the schedule that's right for them, so our Day One Retailer Support Service Program is built to provide each one with everything they need to make that first day incredibly successful," Filip Sablik, president of publishing and marketing for Boom! said in a statement accompanying the announcement of the program.
He went on, "This new program allows retailers to not only receive the new comics they need to drive much-needed business every week beginning May 20, but also arms them to stock up on their best-selling books right now in advance of their day one at industry-best discount levels with absolutely no risk and begin generating revenue before they reopen."
Diamond Comic Distributors will begin shipping new product to stores May 20. More information about Boom!'s Day One program will be sent to retailers in the coming weeks.
