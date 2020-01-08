HEAT VISION

'Boondocks' Scribe Rodney Barnes Tapped to Write Jordan Vogt-Roberts Creature Feature (Exclusive)

by Borys Kit
Vogt-Roberts is also producing the project with Michael B. Jordan and Alana Mayo's Outlier Society banner.
Rodney Barnes; Jordan Vogt-Roberts
Rodney Barnes, who has worked on The Boondocks and Chris Rock series Everybody Hates Chris, has been tapped to write New Regency’s creature feature begin developed by director Jordan Vogt-Roberts.

Vogt-Roberts, the filmmaker behind Kong: Skull Island, is also producing the project with Michael B. Jordan and Alana Mayo and their Outlier Society banner. New Regency is also producing.

New Regency, which last year co-financed Ad Astra and produced Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse, picked up the project in March 2019.

Details and title are being kept under wraps but it is known to be based on an idea by Vogt-Roberts and set in his hometown of Detroit.

Barnes’ work for Boondocks and Chris has earned him at Peabody and a WGA Award, respectively. Recent credits include writing episodes of and acting as co-executive producer on Marvel-based series Runaways and American Gods. He is currently working on HBO’s untitled Showtime Lakers pilot which centers on the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers.

Barnes, repped by Artists First and Fox Rothschild, has also authored several comics, working with characters such as the Falcon and Lando Calrissian. His graphic novel Killadelphia was released in November from Image Comics. 

