Gearbox Software Touts 'Borderlands 3' at PAX East

It's time to return to the Borderlands.

During a presentation at the PAX East convention in Boston on Thursday, Gearbox Software president and CEO Randy Pitchford and game director Paul Sage debuted Borderlands 3, the latest numbered entry in the action RPG shooter franchise since 2012's Borderlands 2.

To begin the presentation, Pitchford walked fans through a 3D-printed model that featured familiar characters and locales from the series featured in the teaser trailer for the new game.

After a few technical hiccups, an onstage magic trick and a lengthy preamble, Pitchford officially debuted Borderlands 3 by way of a bedazzled dress shirt emblazoned with a golden “3.” He then showed off the first trailer for the upcoming game.

The world premiere trailer featured the series’ familiar cell-shaded art style and characters as well as plenty of firepower (over “one billion gun” combinations were touted) and brand new locales and enemy classes. A rowdy chant of "Yes" was taken up by the audience immediately after the trailer aired.

“Battle Royale games are fun, but that’s not what we’re making,” Pitchford said, referencing the popular game mode that has swept across the gaming industry and led by revenue juggernaut Fortnite.

Officially launched in 2009, the first Borderlands game has sold over 4.5 million copies in its lifetime, while its 2012 sequel sold over 13 million. The series is known for its humor, role-playing and shooter mashup gameplay and the deep customization of in-game weapons.

Also revealed during the presentation was the Borderlands The Handsome Collection, which includes previous titles Borderlands 2 and 2014's Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, coming on April 3 and a remastered 4K version of the original game coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Those in attendance for the presentation were gifted with copies of the game.