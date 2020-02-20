'Borderlands' Movie Adaptation in the Works From Eli Roth, Lionsgate

“I’m so excited to dive into the world of Borderlands, and I could not be doing it with a better script, producing team and studio. I have a long, successful history with Lionsgate — I feel like we have grown up together and that everything in my directing career has led to a project of this scale and ambition," Roth said in a statement.

The Borderlands movie is the latest video game adaptation after Mortal Kombat, The Angry Birds Movie, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog made it to the big screen and streaming services from the gaming world. Lionsgate's Borderlands re-imagining will be executive produced by Randy Pitchford and Strauss Zelnick.

"With Eli's vision and Craig's screenplay, we believe we have cracked the code on bringing the anarchic world of Borderlands to the big screen in a big way that will be a fresh, compelling and cinematic event for moviegoers and fans of the game," said Nathan Kahane, president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, in his own statement.

Roth's recent movie credits include The House with a Clock in Its Walls, starring Cate Blanchett and Jack Black for Amblin, and Death Wish, starring Bruce Willis for MGM and Annapurna Pictures. He earlier directed Cabin Fever and Knock Knock for Lionsgate.

Roth is repped by WME.