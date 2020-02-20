HEAT VISION

'Borderlands' Movie Adaptation in the Works From Eli Roth, Lionsgate

by Etan Vlessing
Avi Arad, Ari Arad and Erik Feig will produce the latest big screen re-imagining from the gaming world.
'Borderlands 3'   |   Courtesy Gearbox Software
Avi Arad, Ari Arad and Erik Feig will produce the latest big screen re-imagining from the gaming world.

Cabin Fever and Hostel director Eli Roth is set to direct the movie adaptation of Borderlands, the action video game franchise, for Lionsgate.

Emmy-winning screenwriter Craig Mazin penned the script for the project, to be produced by producers Avi Arad and Ari Arad through their Arad Productions banner, and Erik Feig, who oversaw development, through Picturestart. The action RPG shooter franchise from developer Gearbox Software and publisher 2K most recently unveiled the Borderlands 3 version in September 2019.

Heat Vision breakdown

“I’m so excited to dive into the world of Borderlands, and I could not be doing it with a better script, producing team and studio. I have a long, successful history with Lionsgate — I feel like we have grown up together and that everything in my directing career has led to a project of this scale and ambition," Roth said in a statement.

The Borderlands movie is the latest video game adaptation after Mortal Kombat, The Angry Birds Movie, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog made it to the big screen and streaming services from the gaming world. Lionsgate's Borderlands re-imagining will be executive produced by Randy Pitchford and Strauss Zelnick.

"With Eli's vision and Craig's screenplay, we believe we have cracked the code on bringing the anarchic world of Borderlands to the big screen in a big way that will be a fresh, compelling and cinematic event for moviegoers and fans of the game," said Nathan Kahane, president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, in his own statement.

Roth's recent movie credits include The House with a Clock in Its Walls, starring Cate Blanchett and Jack Black for Amblin, and Death Wish, starring Bruce Willis for MGM and Annapurna Pictures. He earlier directed Cabin Fever and Knock Knock for Lionsgate.

Roth is repped by WME.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. DC Unveils 'Strange Adventures' Trailer
    by Graeme McMillan
  2. 'The Hunt' Tracking for $10M Opening After Landing 11th-Hour Release
    by Pamela McClintock
View All
  1. by Ryan Parker
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Ryan Parker
  4. by Graeme McMillan
  5. by Borys Kit
LATEST NEWS
1.
9 'Star Trek: Picard' Easter Eggs From Episode 5
by Phil Pirrello
2.
Justin Bieber and James Corden Open "Yummy"-Inspired Food Truck
by Katherine Schaffstall
3.
'My Salinger Year': Film Review | Berlin 2020
by Boyd van Hoeij
4.
'Borderlands' Movie Adaptation in the Works From Eli Roth, Lionsgate
by Etan Vlessing
5.
John Leonetti to Direct Alcon Horror Pic 'Lullaby,' Oona Chaplin to Star
by Etan Vlessing