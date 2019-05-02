Box Office: 'Aladdin' Tracking for $80M-Plus Memorial Day Weekend Debut

Disney's live-action adaptations of classic animated titles have historically over-performed at the box office.

Disney is gearing up for a magic carpet ride at the box office.

The studio's live-action remake of Aladdin is on course for an $80 million-plus debut over the long Memorial Day weekend, according to those with access to early tracking surveys.

Some expect the movie to climb higher, and even approach $100 million, once Disney makes its final marketing push.

Disney's remake of its classic animations have historically over-performed at the box office. Jon Favreau's Jungle Book pulled in $103.2 million in its 2016 opening weekend at the domestic box office, while the Emma Watson-starring Beauty and the Beast took in $174.7 million in 2017. Those films each went on to earn $364 million and $504 million in North American ticket sales, respectively.

Aladdin is coming in on the lower end of those bows, but still above 2015's Cinderella, which pulled in $67.8 million in its North American opening. And this year, Tim Burton's Dumbo live-action adaptation opened to $45.9 million stateside in late March.

Aladdin was directed by Guy Ritchie and sees Will Smith starring as Genie, alongside up-and-comers Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud, playing Princess Jasmine and the titular hero.

Fox and New Regency's science fiction feature starring Brad Pitt, Ad Astra, is also set for a May 24 bow. But the movie did not appear on tracking, indicating that it will not open on that date.

Disney, which now handles all Fox releases after the company merger, hasn't yet announced a date change, but it has been widely expected.