Box Office: 'Alita: Battle Angel' Captures $2.4M in Previews

Elsewhere, 'Isn't It Romantic' opened to $1.8 million on Wednesday, followed by 'Happy Death Day 2U' with just under $1 million.

The James Cameron-produced Alita: Battle Angel commenced its box office run with $2.4 million in previews, enough to top Wednesday's two other new offerings, Isn't It Romantic and Happy Death Day 2U.

Alita's gross includes money from a fan event on Tuesday night.

The trio of films are opening midweek in advance of Valentine's Day and the long President's Day weekend.

Directed by Robert Rodriquez, Alita is a huge gamble for 20th Century Fox considering the performance capture pic cost as much as $200 million to produce before marketing. The cyberpunk adventure, starring Rosa Salazar, was written by Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis. Cameron produced alongside his partner at Lightstorm, Jon Landau.

Alita has the benefit of playing on higher-priced Imax, premium large format and 3D screens.

New Line's Isn't it Romantic opened to $1.8 million on Wednesday. The Warner Bros. comedy hopes to be a big draw on Valentine's Day. Rebel Wilson stars as a rom-com-detesting Manhattananite who suddenly finds herself living in her very own romantic comedy.

From Blumhouse and Universal, Happy Death Day 2U grossed under $1 million on Wednesday, according to estimates. The slasher sci-fi pic opened Wednesday out of deference to the one-year anniversary of the Parkland school shootings, which is Thursday.

Jessica Rothe reprises her role as she relives her murder over and over again, this time in a world of alternate universes.

Tracking suggests Alita and Happy Death 2U could find themselves in a close race in the coming days with around $25 million each by the time Monday wraps. Alita will need to beat those projections, as well as do impressive business overseas, in order to avoid turning into the year's first big-budget miss (its early foreign gross is $32 million).

Isn't It Romantic is tracking for a six-day debut of $20 million-$21 million.

The Dwayne Johnson-produced Fighting With My Family is opening in four theaters before expanding nationwide the following weekend.