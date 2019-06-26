Box Office: 'Annabelle Comes Home' Scares Up $3.5M in Previews

New Line's summer horror pic Annabelle Comes Home started off its box office run with a solid $3.5 million in Tuesday night previews.

That's ahead of the $2.1 million earned by Annabelle and just behind the $3.6 million grossed by Purge 3: Election Year. Both of those films also began rolling out Tuesday night

Annabelle Comes Home, which officially opens everywhere Wednesday, is tracking to earn $30 million or more in its five-day launch.

The movie is the seventh title in the Conjuring Universe, and the third Annabelle installment. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reprise their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren from the Conjuring films, while Gary Dauberman directed from a screenplay co-written by James Wan.

The story follows the mayhem that ensues when the doll Annabelle, who now lives in the Warren's basement, targets the couple's 10-year-old daughter (McKenna Grace).

Annabelle Comes Home is looking at a second-place finish this weekend behind holdover Toy Story 4, which debuted to $120.9 million last weekend and is enjoying strong midweek business. On Tuesday, the Pixar and Disney movie grossed a huge $20 million-plus alone.

In addition to the horror pic, Universal and Working Title's Yesterday also opens nationwide. The film, hitting theaters Friday, is expected to gross $10 million to $14 million in its debut.