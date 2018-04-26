Box Office: 'Avengers: Infinity War' Blasts Off Overseas With Massive $39M

Disney and Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War blasted off overseas Wednesday with a mighty opening-day gross of $39 million from 21 markets.

The film, placing No. 1 everywhere, is already setting industry records in numerous territories. In South Korea, it landed the top opening day on of all time with $6.5 million, while it secured the second biggest opening day in Australia behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens with $6.7 million.

In France, Infinity War earned $3.9 million, the highest opening day in history for April and the largest ever for a Marvel Cinematic Universe title. In the Philippines ($2.7 million) and Thailand ($1.8 million), it secured the top opening day of all time.

Directed by the Russo brothers, the mega-superhero mashup begins rolling out Thursday night in North America, where it is widely expected to score the top debut of all time for a superhero pic.

Tracking suggests it will open north of $225 million domestically, but many believe it has a shot at surpassing fellow Disney pic Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($248 million) to land the top North American opening in history (Disney is being conservative in sticking to $210 million-plus).

Infinity War opens in most major territories around the globe timed to its U.S. release, excluding Russia (May 3) and China (May 11), and could approach $500 million worldwide by the end of Sunday.