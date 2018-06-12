Box-Office Milestone: 'Avengers: Infinity War' Crosses $2B Globally

The mega-superhero mashup joins a tiny club of movies that have achieved the feat, not adjusted for inflation.

Disney's and Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War has cleared the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office, becoming only the fourth movie to achieve the milestone and the first summer tentpole to do so, not adjusted for inflation.

Infinity War, hitting theaters in late April, accomplished the feat Monday, its 48th day in release. The mega-superhero mashup finished the day with a global cume of $2.002 billion, including $656.1 million in North America and $1.346 billion overseas. It is the fifth-biggest title of all time domestically, and the third-biggest internationally.

The movie's total haul includes nearly $370 million from China, where Infinity War is the third-biggest Western film of all time.

In terms of the other members of the $2 billion club, Avatar ($2.788 billion), Titanic ($2.188 billion) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.068 billion) were all released over the year-end holidays, when many adults take time off from work and students of all ages are sprung from classes. Those three films were released in 2009, 1997 and 2015, respectively.

Also, year-end event pics can do huge carryover business in January, a tentpole-free corridor.

Before Infinity War came along, Universal's Jurassic World, released in summer 2015, was the fourth-biggest release of all time with $1.672 billion. The sequel to that film, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, unfurls in North American theaters June 22. Fallen Kingdom has already begun rolling out overseas, opening to a rousing $151 million over the June 8-10 weekend.

The untitled sequel to Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled for release May 3, 2019. The two films were shot back to back.