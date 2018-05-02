Box Office: 'Avengers: Infinity War' Crosses $800M Globally, Speeds Toward $1B

The mega-superhero mashup has tied with 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' to become the fastest film in history to hit the $300 million mark in North America.

Disney's and Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War is approaching $1 billion at the worldwide box office faster than any film in history after finishing Tuesday with $808.4 million in global ticket sales, including clearing the $300 million mark domestically in record time.

The mega-superhero mashup earned $23.4 million Tuesday in North America to finish the day with a domestic total of $305.9 million. It ties with fellow Disney title Star Wars: The Force Awakens in becoming the fastest film to hit $300 million, a feat accomplished in five days.

Internationally, Avengers: Infinity War earned another $64.5 million Tuesday for a foreign total of $502.5 million. That's without China, where the first tentpole of summer 2018 doesn't land until May 11.

Box-office observers say the movie will hit $1 billion Friday or Saturday, its 10th and 11th day in release, respectively. That would be the fastest ever, supplanting Force Awakens (12 days). Globally, Infinity War began rolling out Wednesday, April 25.

Also Tuesday, Infinity War passed up the global lifetime runs of Deadpool ($783M), Guardians of the Galaxy ($773M), The Amazing Spider-Man ($758M), X-Men: Days of Future Past ($748M) and Suicide Squad ($747M), not adjusted for inflation.

Overseas, South Korea leads all markets with $48.7 million, followed by the U.K. ($48.3 million) and Mexico ($36.4 million).