Box Office: 'Black Panther' Sails Past 'Titanic' to Become No. 3 Title of All Time in U.S.

It's the latest milestone for the superhero pic.

Ryan Coogler's Black Panther is still making history nearly two months after it first opened in theaters.

The latest accomplishment: The Disney and Marvel superhero tentpole passed up James Cameron's Titanic on Saturday to rank as the third top-grossing title of all time at the North American box office behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.7 million) and Avatar ($760.5 million), not adjusted for inflation.

Black Panther finished Friday with a domestic total of $659.3 million, just shy of the $659.5 million grossed by Titanic, which sailed into theaters in late 1997.

Globally, Black Panther has grossed $1.29 billion, ranking as the No. 10 title of all time.

The film — unprecedented in being a big-budget studio tentpole featuring a virtually all-black cast — stars Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther alongside Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis.

The story, described as a tale of black power and black pride in addition to its superhero themes, follows T'Challa as he is sworn in as king of Wakanda, a cloaked, technologically advanced nation in Africa that is home to the exotic metal vibranium, the source of Black Panther's powers.