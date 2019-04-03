Box Office Milestone: 'Captain Marvel' Flies Past $1 Billion Globally

It's the first female-led superhero pic to join the elite club.

Higher, further, faster has taken on additional meaning for Captain Marvel.

A month after hitting theaters, the Marvel Studios and Disney event pic, starring Brie Larson, has become the first female-led superhero movie to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office, and one of only a few female-led films of any genre to achieve the milestone.

Captain Marvel has earned $358 million at the domestic box office and $645 million internationally through April 2, and ahead of the character's appearance in Avengers: Endgame, which hits theaters April 26.

In terms of the genre itself, Captain Marvel is the ninth live-action superhero movie to become a member of the elite club; the 10th when including Disney and Pixar's animated event pic Incredibles 2 ($1.243 billion).

Disney and Marvel now hold seven of the live-action slots, led by Avengers: Infinity War ($2.048 billion) and followed by The Avengers ($1.519 billion), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.405 billion), Black Panther ($1.347 billion), Iron Man 3 ($1.215 billion) and Captain America: Civil War ($1.153 billion).

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel — which opened on International Women's Day — also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg and Jude Law.

The story, set in 1995, follows galactic warrior Vers as she flexes her powers when a battle between two alien races threatens Earth. Along the way, she discovers her true identity and past — along with Goose the cat. Larson reprises the role in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame.

Captain Marvel is also the first release of 2019 to cross $1 billion, although DC and Warner Bros's Aquaman, released in late 2018, made a large share of its revenue in the new year.