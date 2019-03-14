Box Office Preview: 'Captain Marvel' to Rule With $60M-$70M Second Weekend

New offerings daring to go up against the female-fronted superhero pic include 'Wonder Park,' 'Five Feet Apart' and 'Captive State.'

Pity the new movies that have to go up against Captain Marvel.

The first female-led superhero pic from Marvel Studios and Disney is expected to earn $60 million to $70 million in its second weekend of play at the North American box office, easily enough to retain the crown.

Captain Marvel has already zoomed past the $500 million mark in worldwide ticket sales, including nearly $190 million in the U.S. through Wednesday.

Opening nationwide this weekend are Paramount's animated family pic Wonder Park, CBS Films' teen drama Five Feet Apart and Focus Features' sci-fi adventure Captive State.

Wonder Park is tracking to debut in the $8 million to $13 million range. The story follows a young girl named June (Brianna Denski) who discovers she's the only one who can save an amusement park full of magical rides and talking animals.

The voice cast also includes Matthew Broderick, Jennifer Garner, Kenan Thompson, Ken Hudson Campbell, Ken Jeong, Mila Kunis and John Oliver.

From CBS Films and Lionsgate, Five Feet Apart is expected to debut anywhere from $6 million to $10 million (it's unclear whether Captain Marvel will steal away younger females).

The film, costing less than $7 million to produce before marketing, follows Stella (Haley Lu Richardson) and Will (Cole Sprouse), two teenage cystic fibrosis patients who fall in love. Due to their mutual illness, the pair must remain a certain distance from each other at all times.

Participant Media and Amblin's Captive State is also opening everywhere. The thriller, directed by Rupert Wyatt, stars John Goodman, Ashton Sanders, Jonathan Majors, Machine Gun Kelly and Vera Farmiga. The story revolves around a young man who leads a rebellion against an alien race that has invaded Earth.

Tracking suggests that Captive State will open to $3 million. Focus Features is releasing the pic domestically.