Box Office: 'Captain Marvel' Soars Past $200M in the U.S.

Elsewhere, the news is mixed for new nationwide titles 'Wonder Park,' 'Five Feet Apart' and 'Captive State.'

Brie Larson's Captain Marvel soared past the $200 million mark on Friday at the North American box office, where it's headed for a second weekend haul of $68 million to $70 million.

Marvel Studios and Disney's female-led superhero pic, starring Brie Larson, finished its second Friday with a domestic total of $216 million, including $19 million for the day from 4,310 theaters. Through Sunday, the tentpole is looking at a global gross well north of $700 million on its way to becoming the newest member of the billion-dollar club.

The news is mixed for new entries on the marquee trying to compete with Captain Marvel's all-audience appeal.

Paramount's animated family pic Wonder Park, costing as much as $100 million to produce before marketing, earned $5.2 million on Friday from 3,838 cinemas for a projected domestic debut of $17 million-plus. The pic has drawn poor reviews, while earning a B+ CinemaScore from audiences. The good news: it's coming in ahead of tracking, and should benefit in the days ahead from kids being out of school for spring break vacations.

Wonder Park, expected to come in No. 2, follows a young girl named June (Brianna Denski) who discovers she's the only one who can save an amusement park full of magical rides and talking animals. The voice cast also includes Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, Mila Kunis, Kenan Thompson, Ken Hudson Campbell, Ken Jeong and John Oliver.

CBS Films' Five Feet Apart grossed $5.4 million on Friday from 2,803 locations for a debut of $13 million to $14 million — roughly double the film's modest $7 million production before marketing. The drama follows Stella (Haley Lu Richardson) and Will (Cole Sprouse), two teenage cystic fibrosis patients who fall in love. Due to their mutual illness, the pair must remain a certain distance from each other at all times.

Five Feet Apart earned an A CinemaScore, while its Rotten Tomatoes score is currently 55 percent. The film, fueled by younger females, will come in No. 3 for the weekend.

Lionsgate is distributing Five Feet Apart via its deal with CBS Films. The indie studio is also opening No Manches Frida 2 this weekend. The film, from Lionsgate's Spanish-language production venture, Pantelion FIlms, took in $1.3 million on Friday from only 472 cinemas for a projected $4 million weekend, on par with the first No Manches Frida.

The sequel doesn't yet have a Rotten Tomatoes ranking, but earned an A CinemaScore from audiences, according to Lionsgate.

No Manches 2 is eyeing a sixth-place finish ahead of Participant Media and Amblin's new thriller Captive State, which could have trouble earning much more than $3.5 million from 2,548 theaters in its debut.

Directed by Rupert Wyatt, Captive State stars John Goodman, Ashton Sanders, Jonathan Majors, Machine Gun Kelly and Vera Farmiga in a story about a young man who leads a rebellion against an alien race that has invaded Earth. Focus Features is releasing the pic domestically.

A slew of films are opening at the specialty box office, including the critically acclaimed 2019 Sundance Film Festival entry The Mustang.

Idris Elba's feature directorial debut, Yardie, also opens in select theaters more than a year after playing at the 2018 edition of Sundance.