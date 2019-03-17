Box Office: 'Captain Marvel' Stays No. 1 With $69M, Soars to $760M Globally

Among new offerings, 'Wonder Park' limps to $16 million, while both 'Five Feet Apart' and 'No Manches Frida 2' turn in solid debuts.

Captain Marvel easily stayed No. 1 in its second weekend, earning another $69 million in North America and $120 million overseas for a mighty worldwide total of $760 million.

The pic's domestic total stands at $266 million; the foreign tally is $494 million.

The first female-led superhero pic from Marvel Studios and Disney — starring Brie Larson — is now assured of ultimately earning $1 billion. And it's already passed up a slew of superhero pics.

In North America, where it declined less than 55 percent, Captain Marvel scored one of the top 20 second weekends of all time as more females turned out.

Elsewhere, Paramount's animated family pic Wonder Park, costing as much as $100 million to produce before marketing, opened in second place with $16 million from 3,838 cinemas. The good news: it had been tracking to take in only $8 million to $12 million.

Wonder Park has been years in the making. And it suffered a setback in 2018 when director Dylan Parker was fired by Paramount for inappropriate conduct (the film has no credited director).

The story follows a young girl named June (Brianna Denski) who discovers she's the only one who can save an amusement park full of magical rides and talking animals. The voice cast also includes Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, Mila Kunis, Kenan Thompson, Ken Hudson Campbell, Ken Jeong and John Oliver.

Critics snubbed the animated pic. It fared better with audiences, who gave it a B+ CinemaScore.

CBS Films' teen drama Five Feet Apart followed in third place with an estimated $13.2 million from 2,803 theaters, nearly double its modest production budget of $7 million.

Five Feet Apart earned an A CinemaScore. Females turned out in force (82 percent), while a stunning 65 percent of ticket buyers were under the age of 25, including 48 percent under 18. The drama follows Stella (Haley Lu Richardson) and Will (Cole Sprouse), two teenage cystic fibrosis patients who fall in love. Due to their mutual illness, the pair must remain a certain distance from each other at all times.

Lionsgate is distributing Five Feet Apart via its deal with CBS Films. The indie studio also opened No Manches Frida 2, albeit in far fewer theaters, or 472 sites. The sequel, from Lionsgate's Spanish-language production venture, Pantelion FIlms, placed sixth with an estimated $3.9 million, on par with the first No Manches Frida.

Manches Frida 2 wasn't screened for critics, but earned an A CinemaScore from audiences, according to Lionsgate.

Participant Media and Amblin's new thriller Captive State, fell flat in its opening with $3.1 million from 2,548 theaters. Directed by Rupert Wyatt, the pic was skewered by critics and audiences alike (its CinemaScore is a C-).

John Goodman, Ashton Sanders, Jonathan Majors, Machine Gun Kelly and Vera Farmiga star in this story about a young man who leads a rebellion against an alien race that has invaded Earth. Focus Features is releasing the pic domestically.

A slew of films debuted at the specialty box office, including Focus Features' critically acclaimed The Mustang, which posted a location average of $18,950 from five theaters following its buzzy debut at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival

Idris Elba's feature directorial debut, Yardie, rolled out in 77 theaters more than a year after playing at the 2018 edition of Sundance. The film was gunned down in its debut with a location average of less than $300.

More to come.