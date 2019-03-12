Box Office: 'Captain Marvel' Zooms Past $500M in Global Ticket Sales

The superhero pic achieved the feat less than a week after opening in theaters around the globe.

Captain Marvel — the first female-led superhero pic from Marvel Studios and Disney — crossed the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office Tuesday, less than a week after it began rolling out in cinemas across the globe.

The movie's cume through Monday stood at $490 million, including $164.3 million domestically and $325.6 million overseas. Captain Marvel is now virtually assured of finishing its run with $1 billion or more in global ticket sales.

Over the weekend, it scored the sixth-best worldwide start of all time with north of $455 million, including $153.4 million in North America and more than $303 million overseas, which repped the fifth-best foreign launch of all time (the movie began unfurling in some markets midweek on March 6). On Monday, Captain Marvel collected another $33 million globally.

China leads all international markets with $95 million, followed by South Korea ($25.3 million), the U.K. ($18.1 million), Brazil ($14.7 million), Mexico ($13.7 million), Australia ($12 million), Indonesia ($11.8 million), Russia ($11.3 million), France ($9.6 million), Germany ($8.4 million), India ($7.7 million), Thailand ($7 million) and other ($91 million).

In summer 2017, DC and Warner Bros.' Wonder Woman made box office history in debuting to $103 million in North America, proving that a female-led superhero pic could do huge business. The film, starring Gal Gadot, topped out at $821.8 million, including $412.6 million domestically and $409.2 million.

Captain Marvel, costing $150 million to make before marketing, is the 21st title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which, as of Monday, has collected more than $18 billion at the global box office.