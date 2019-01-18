Weekend Box Office: 'Glass' Now Heading for $45M-$50M Debut

M. Night Shyamalan's Glass is topping the Friday box office with an estimated $15 million-plus, putting the pic on course for a domestic debut of $45 million-$50 million over the four-day Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, according to early returns.

Friday's gross will include $3.7 million in Thursday previews.

The supernatural thriller is coming in behind expectations after earning poor reviews. Heading into the holiday frame, tracking showed the film — a superhero thriller starring Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis and James McAvoy — debuting in the $60 million-$70 million range from 3,841 theaters.

Universal was more conservative in suggesting $50 million-$55 million, which would represent the second-best MLK weekend debut behind Clint Eastwood's 2015 film American Sniper ($107.2 million), not adjusted for inflation. The buddy-cop comedy Ride Along turned in the next-biggest gross for the holiday frame with a four-day bow of $48.6 million in 2014.

Costing a modest $20 million to produce, the film is the final title in Shyamalan's trilogy that began 19 years ago with Disney's Unbreakable, starring Willis and Jackson, and was followed by Universal's Split, a surprise 2015 box office hit starring McAvoy, whose final scene linked Split to the 2000 film.

Split posted a three-day debut of $40 million, while Unbreakable started off with $30 million, adjusted.

Shyamalan financed Glass himself. Universal is handling the movie domestically, while Disney has international distribution duties. The pic, which opens overseas this weekend in numerous markets, has enjoyed plenty of buzz in recent weeks, yet it remains to be seen whether its box-office performance will be impacted by mediocre reviews.

Glass currently has a 36 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, compared to 76 percent for Split and 69 percent for Unbreakable.

The story follows vigilante David Dunn (Willis) as he hunts down The Beast (McAvoy), a man inhabited by numerous identities. Jackson reprises his role as Elijah Price, a mysterious, comic book-obsessed villain. Sarah Paulson, Spencer Treat Clark, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlayne Woodard co-star.

MLK weekend usually boasts several new Hollywood offerings. This year, rival studios stayed away because of Glass.

The one exception is the Japanese anime Dragon Ball Super: Broly, a fantasy martial arts pic that stunned on Wednesday when opening to No. 1 with $7 million. Dragon Ball, playing in 1,440 theaters, earned another $3.4 million on Thursday for an estimated two-day total of $10.4 million.

Dragon Ball Super was always expected to be front-loaded because of its avid fanbase. Projections show it earning 5 million-$7 million for the four-day weekend, putting the movie at No. 6 behind The Upside, Aquaman — which will jump the $300 million mark this weekend domestically — A Dog's Way Home and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Dragon Ball Super's opening-day number was the best showing in the history of Funimation Films, which specializes in distributing anime fare and foreign-language titles (Sony Pictures Television owns the company). Overseas, 20th Century Fox International is a partner on Dragon Ball, which has earned north of $51 million, including nearly $32 million in Japan.

Exit polls show that 84 percent of Dragon Ball's audience is male, while 82 percent is between the ages of 18-34, according to PostTrak. The movie is drawing a diverse audience; Caucasians make up 36 percent of ticket buyers, followed closely by Hispanics (35 percent), African-Americans (19 percent), Asians (7 percent) and Native American/Other (3 percent).

Jan. 18, 12:30 p.m. Updated with revised weekend estimates.