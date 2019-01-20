Box Office: 'Glass' Opens to $47M Over MLK Weekend

Elsewhere, Japanese anime pic 'Dragon Ball Super: Broly' surprises, while 'The Upside' continues to laugh loudly.

M. Night Shyamalan's Glass is easily winning the long Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend with an estimated $47.1 million, including $40.6 million for the three days.

The superhero thriller is enjoying one of the top showings ever for the MLK frame, as well as for the month of January, despite coming in somewhat behind expectations after middling audience scores and poor reviews. Financially, the movie is already in good standing after costing a reported $23 million to produce.

The film's estimated grosses could shift when Monday numbers are released.

As it stands now, Glass ranks No. 3 among MLK openings behind Clint Eastwood's 2015 film American Sniper ($107.2 million) and buddy-cop comedy Ride Along ($48.6 million), not adjusted for inflation.

Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis and James McAvoy, Glass is the final title in Shyamalan's trilogy that began 19 years ago with Disney's Unbreakable, starring Willis and Jackson, and was followed by Universal's Split, a surprise 2017 box office hit starring McAvoy, whose final scene linked Split to the 2000 film.

Shyamalan financed Glass himself. Universal is handling the movie domestically, while Disney has international distribution duties.

The Upside, starring Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston, enjoyed an outstanding hold in its second outing. The Lantern Entertainment dramedy, released by STXfilms, placed No. 2 with a projected $19.5 million for the four days. That includes a three-day gross of $15.7 million, a dip of just 23 percent. Through Monday, The Upside's domestic total will be nearly $50 million.

MLK weekend usually boasts several new Hollywood offerings. This year, rival studios stayed away because of Glass.

The one exception was the Japanese anime Dragon Ball Super: Broly, a fantasy martial arts pic whose performance is catching Hollywood by surprise.

After opening on Wednesday to a stunning $7 million, the movie earned an estimated $10 million-$14 million for the four-day holiday. That puts its six-day debut north of $20 million, already one of the best showings of all time for the Dragon Ball series of films (Broly is the 20th).

Dragon Ball Super is in a potentially close race with Aquaman for No. 3. Monday grosses will determine the exact order.

Special-events distributor Funimation is handling Dragon Ball Super in the U.S.; overseas, 20th Century Fox International is a partner with Japan's Toei on Dragon Ball, which has earned north of $50 million internationally, including nearly $32 million in Japan.

Aquaman looks to follow at No. 4 with an estimated four-day gross of $12.1 million. On Sunday, the Warner Bros.' superhero tentpole swam past the $300 million domestically (globally, it jumped the $1 billion mark last weekend).

A Dog's Way Home, from Sony, rounds out the top five with an estimated four-day tally of $10 million for an 11-day domestic cume of roughly $24 million.

More to come.