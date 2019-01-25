Weekend Box Office: 'Glass' Slamming 'The Kid Who Would Be King,' 'Serenity'

Elsewhere, 'Green Book' is getting a major boost from an Oscar nomination for best picture.

M. Night Shyamalan's Glass is staying atop the domestic box office in its second weekend with an estimated $15 million-$16 million, while the results are looking anything but royal for new offerings The Kid Who Would Be King and Serenity.

Overseas, the big action is Deadpool 2's China launch. The superhero pic opened to a projected $8.5 million on Friday for a possible weekend debut of $25 million.

Back in North America, holdover The Upside is also holding in well, and could come in No. 2 with $10 million-$12 million.

From 20th Century Fox and Working Title, Kid Who Would Be King — Hollywood's latest twist on the Arthurian legend — is pacing to open to $8 million-$10 million from 3,521 theaters, in line with pre-release expectations. Nevertheless, the numbers are a disappointment for a family film that cost just under $60 million to produce before marketing.

Directed by Joe Cornish, The Kid Who Would Be King stars Louis Ashbourne Serkis (son of Andy Serkis) as a young boy who finds King Arthur's legendary sword, Excalibur. Rebecca Ferguson and Patrick Stewart also star.

Serenity, an indie thriller starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway, is coming in even lower with a projected $4 million-$6 million debut from 2,551 locations. Indie distributor Aviron Pictures.

The neo-noir thriller, directed by Steven Knight, is from indie distributor Aviron Pictures. The film centers on a fishing boat captain (McConaughey) who is asked by his ex-wife (Hathaway) to murder her new husband. Diane Lane, Jason Clarke, Djimon Hounsou and Jeremy Strong co-star.

Elsewhere, Peter Farrelly's Green Book is making a major expansion after scoring best picture Oscar nominations earlier this week. Adam McKay's Vice and Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favourite, also contenders for best picture, are likewise hoping for a major boost.

Green Book, now playing in 2,426 locations, compared to 912 cinemas last weekend, could earn north of $5 million. The film's domestic total through Thursday was $42.5 million.