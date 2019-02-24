Box Office: 'How to Train Your Dragon 3' Flies to Franchise-Best $55.5M Bow

Globally, the CG-animated threequel has hit $275 million; Dwayne Johnson's 'Fighting With My Family' wrestles $8.2 million in its successful U.S. expansion.

Family offering How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World provided a major boost for the struggling 2019 box office with a franchise-best launch of $55.5 million from 4,259 theaters in North America, the top opening of the year to date.

Overseas — where it opened early — the CG-animated pic earned another $34.7 million for a rousing foreign total of $216.9 million and $274.9 million globally.

It isn't often that a threequel paces ahead of its predecessors. The first film in the CG-animated trilogy opened to $43.7 million domestically in 2010, followed by How to Train Your Dragon 2 with $49.9 million in 2014, not adjusted for inflation.

Fueled by stellar reviews and an audience grade of A, How to Train Your Dragon 3 came in well ahead of expectations. The CGI-animated threequel is the first DWA title released and marketed by Universal since it bought the company from Jeffrey Katzenberg.

Director-writer Dean DeBlois returns to helm the final installment of the Dragon trilogy, while the voice cast is led by Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Craig Ferguson and F. Murray Abraham. The bittersweet story follows Hiccup as he tries to save the dragons from overpopulation by finding a new utopia-like home. Along the way, an evil warlord tries to kidnap Toothless, who is distracted by a new romance.

Alita: Battle Angel, from 20th Century Fox and producer James Cameron, followed at No. 2 in it second weekend with an estimated $12 million for a muted domestic total of $60.7 million. Overseas, Alita, costing a net $170 million to produce before marketing, made up some ground with a China debut north of $60 million (an official number will be released later this morning).

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part placed No. 3 in its third weekend with $10 million for a domestic total of $83.6 million.

The weekend's other new nationwide offering, the Dwayne Johnson-produced Fighting With My Family, came in No. 4 with a solid $8.2 million. The niche offering, , likewise earning an A CinemaScore, expanded into a total of 2,711 theaters after first opening last weekend in Los Angeles and New York.

The WWE biographical drama, based on the life and career of professional wrestler Paige (Florence Pugh), earned $2.6 million Friday.

New Line's Rebel Wilson comedy Isn't It Romantic rounded out the top five with $7.5 million, a 47 percent decline, for domestic tally of $33.8 million.

