Box Office: 'Joker' to Become Top-Grossing R-Rated Pic of All Time
Joker continues to laugh all the way to the bank in record fashion.
The Warner Bros. pic, directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix as the menacing supervillain, is well on its way to becoming the top-grossing R-rated film of all time at the global box office, not adjusted for inflation.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Deadpool, the groundbreaking 2016 superhero pic starring Ryan Reynolds, is the current record holder with $783 million in worldwide ticket sales. (Deadpool 2's earnings were roughly $738 million before a PG-13 cut of the 2018 film brought the movie's total grosses to $785 million.)
Through Sunday, Joker's global total stands at $737.5 million after three weekends in release, exceeding all expectations.
Joker's domestic haul over the Oct. 18-20 frame was $29.2 million for a North American total of $247.2 million.
Overseas, the pic raked in another $77.9 million for a running tally of $490.3 million — the fourth-best international showing of all time for a DC title behind 2018's Aquaman ($811.8 million), 2012's The Dark Knight Rises ($636.3 million) and 2016's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice ($537 million).
Joker is expected to ultimately take in close to $900 million globally; some even think it has a shot at approaching $1 billion.
In terms of other movies topping the R-rated chart, The Matrix Reloaded grossed $738.6 million in 2003, followed by It's $697 million in 2017 and The Passion of the Christ's $622.3 million in 2003, not adjusted for inflation.
- Pamela McClintock
