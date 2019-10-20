Box Office: 'Joker' to Become Top-Grossing R-Rated Pic of All Time

Deadpool, the groundbreaking 2016 superhero pic starring Ryan Reynolds, is the current record holder with $783 million in worldwide ticket sales. (Deadpool 2's earnings were roughly $738 million before a PG-13 cut of the 2018 film brought the movie's total grosses to $785 million.)

Through Sunday, Joker's global total stands at $737.5 million after three weekends in release, exceeding all expectations.

Joker's domestic haul over the Oct. 18-20 frame was $29.2 million for a North American total of $247.2 million.

Overseas, the pic raked in another $77.9 million for a running tally of $490.3 million — the fourth-best international showing of all time for a DC title behind 2018's Aquaman ($811.8 million), 2012's The Dark Knight Rises ($636.3 million) and 2016's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice ($537 million).

Joker is expected to ultimately take in close to $900 million globally; some even think it has a shot at approaching $1 billion.

In terms of other movies topping the R-rated chart, The Matrix Reloaded grossed $738.6 million in 2003, followed by It's $697 million in 2017 and The Passion of the Christ's $622.3 million in 2003, not adjusted for inflation.