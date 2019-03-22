Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Us' Scares Up Huge $7.4M in Previews

That's among the best showings ever for a horror pic.

Jordan Peele's critically acclaimed Us earned a terrifying $7.4 million in Thursday night previews at the North American box office.

That's among the best showings ever for a horror film.

Us, from Universal and Peele's Monkeypaw Productions, is tracking to take in anywhere from $40 million to $48 million for the weekend (some are even betting on north of $50 million). The supernatural horror pic hopes to topple Captain Marvel, which is heading into its third weekend with more than $800 million in global ticket sales.

Starring Lupita Nyong'o, Us tells the story of Adelaide Wilson, an African-American woman who returns to her beachside childhood home with her two children and husband, played by Winston Duke (Black Panther). Soon, they come up against terrifying and uncanny opponents: doppelgangers of themselves.

Us is the second feature Peele has helmed after Get Out, the 2017 horror film that turned into a cultural sensation and a commentary on race relations. Get Out bowed to $33.4 million domestically on its way to grossing $176 million in North America and $79.4 million overseas for a total of $255.4 million against a tiny $4.5 million production budget (Us cost a still-modest $20 million to produce before marketing).

Offshore, the pic is set to debut in 48 markets this weekend.

8:01 a.m. This story has been corrected to state that Us' preview gross is among the best for a horror film, not the second-best behind Halloween.