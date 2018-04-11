Box-Office Milestone: 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' Becomes Biggest-Ever Sony Title in U.S.

The movie, which is all but done with its run in theaters, has narrowly passed up 'Spider-Man' at the domestic box office.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has become Sony's top-grossing title in history at the domestic box office, not adjusted for inflation.

The movie accomplished the milestone this week after narrowly passing up the original Spider-Man, which grossed $403.7 million at the box office in 2002. The Jumanji reboot, released on Dec. 20, finished Tuesday with a domestic total of $403.71. The film is all but done with its theatrical run after coming out on DVD earlier this month.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has been a massive gift-giver for Sony, earning $950.8 million globally to rank as the top-grossing title in the studio's history for a wholly-owned Sony title. James Bond pic Spectre is the top-grossing title ever released by Sony, but Sony distributed that film on behalf of MGM.

Jumanji had remarkable staying power at the box office. It topped the chart for four weekends in total, including three consecutive weekends, and became the first December wide release since Titanic to top the chart in February. It is also the highest-grossing film for stars Dwayne Johnson (who returns to theaters this weekend in Rampage), Jack Black and Kevin Hart.

“Given the length of Columbia Pictures’ esteemed history, this is a cool milestone," Tom Rothman, Sony Motion Picture Group chairman, said in a statement. "It gives us a grand target to shoot for with the next one.”



Adjusted for inflation, Spider-Man's domestic haul is $638 million.