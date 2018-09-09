Weekend Box Office: 'The Nun' Opens to Holy $53.5M in U.S., Soars to $131M Globally

The spooky pic topples 'Crazy Rich Asians' from the top spot as it breaks records for 'The Conjuring' franchise; Jennifer Garner's new action pic 'Peppermint' opens in third place.

Continuing Warner Bros.' winning streak and kicking off the fall box office in high style, the supernatural horror pic The Nun opened to a heavenly $53.5 million from 3,876 theaters to score the second-biggest September debut of all time in North America, not adjusted for inflation.

The R-rated spinoff also boasts the biggest opening of any title in The Conjuring franchise. The fifth installment, from New Line and the Safran Company, also delivered big numbers overseas, earning a holy $77.5 million from 60 markets for a global start of $131 million.

In North America, It ($123.4 million) remains the record-holdover for top September launch.

The Nun easily won the weekend ahead of fellow Warners film, Crazy Rich Asians, which has topped the domestic chart for three consecutive weekends.

Crazy Rich Asians was hardly a slouch in its fourth outing, earning $13.6 million to come in No. 2 and finish Sunday with a domestic total of $136.2 million through Sunday. Internationally, Jon M. Chu's rom-com grossed $5.6 million from 23 markets for a foreign tally of $28.5 million and $164.7 million globally.

It's the first time in 25 years that a Hollywood studio has taken the top two spots on the box-office chart for four consecutive weekends, between The Meg, Crazy Rich Asians and now, The Nun. The Meg placed No. 4 this weekend in its fifth outing with $6 million for a domestic tally of $131.6 million. Worldwide, the shark pip prepared to swim past the $500 million mark after finishing Sunday with $492 million in global tickets sales.

Directed by Corin Hardy, The Nun, set in 1952, tells the story of a novice nun (Taissa Farmiga) and a Catholic priest (Demian Bichir) who are dispatched to investigate the mysterious suicide of a nun at a monastery in Romania. The film drew lukewarm reviews, and an even worse C CinemaScore, but it didn't seem to matter.

"We knew going into the weekend that The Nun was looking very good, but we couldn’t have predicted this level of success," says Jeff Goldstein, distribution chief for Warners.

The $22 million spinoff of The Conjuring 2, starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga — the real-life older sister of Taissa Farmiga — as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. In 2013, The Conjuring debuted to $41.9 million domestically, followed by $40.4 million for the 2016 sequel. Conjuring spinoff Annabelle debuted to $37.1 million in 2014, while Annabelle: Creation launched to $35.1 million in fall 2017.

STXfilms' Peppermint, a new R-rated action-thriller starring Jennifer Garner and directed by Pierre Morel (Taken), came in No. 3 with $13.3 million from 2,980 locations. SXT insiders say it has no exposure on the film, which was produced by Lakeshore and cost in the mid-$20 million range to produce after incentives.

The film's Rotten Tomatoes score is a lowly 16 percent. Audiences like Peppermint better, giving it a B+ CinemaScore.

The story centers on a once-happy suburban wife and mother (Garner) whose life is upended when her husband and daughter are murdered by a powerful local drug cartel. A decade later, Garner's character seeks revenge against any and all involved in the crime, including the lawyers, cops and dirty judges who helped the killers go free. John Ortiz, John Gallagher Jr., Juan Pablo Raba, Annie Ilonzeh, Jeff Hephner and Pell James costar.

Screen Gems' Searching, a missing child thriller about a Korean-American family living the Bay Area, held well in its second weekend, rounding out the top five with $4.5 million — a decline of just 26 percent — for a 10-day domestic tally of $14.3 million. Searching impressed overseas, where it has grossed $7.5 million for an early foreign total of $17.7 million, including $12.9 million from South Korea.

Elsewhere in North America, Freestyle's new faith-based movie, God Bless the Broken Road, faltered with $1.6 million from 1,235 cinemas to place outside the top 10.

From God's Not Dead director Harold Cronk, the movie is loosely based on the Rascal Flatts song "Bless the Broken Road" and follows a widowed mother (Lindsay Pulsipher) whose faith is tested after her husband is killed in Afghanistan. Two years later, she meets a NASCAR driver (Andrew W. Walker) relegated to community service after a reckless crash.