Box Office Preview: Jordan Peele's 'Us' Eyes Terrifying $40M-$48M Debut

Elsewhere, 'Captain Marvel' has zoomed past the $800 million mark in global ticket sales.

Writer-director Jordan Peele's Us looks to do terrifying business in its box office debut this weekend.

The Universal and Blumhouse release is tracking to take in anywhere from $38 million to $48 million after staging a buzzy premiere at SXSW. Some analysts believe the film could approach, or even cross, $50 million.

The supernatural horror pic is tipped to wrest the domestic box office crown from Captain Marvel, which is heading into its third weekend with more than $800 million in global ticket sales.

Us, starring Lupita Nyong'o, is the second feature Peele has helmed after Get Out, the 2017 horror film that turned into a cultural sensation with commentary on race relations.

Get Out opened to $33.4 million domestically on its way to grossing $176 million in North America and $79.4 overseas million for a total of $255.4 million against a tiny $4.5 million production budget. Offshore, Us opens in 48 markets this weekend timed to its U.S. launch.

Offering plenty of twists and turns, Us tells the story of Adelaide Wilson, an African-American woman returning to her beachside childhood home with her two children and husband, played by Winston Duke (Black Panther). Soon, they come up against a terrifying and uncanny opponent: doppelgangers of themselves.

Critics have lauded Us, which currently boasts a near-perfect score of 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Peele produced the $20 million film via his Monkeypaw Productions company alongside creative director Ian Cooper.

In a testament to the massive success of Get Out, no other studio dared open a new film nationwide opposite Us.